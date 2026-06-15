Rep. Ralph Norman endorses Alan Wilson for SC governor

Ahead of next Tuesday’s South Carolina Republican primary runoff for governor, Representative Ralph Norman is endorsing Attorney General Alan Wilson. He joins Representative Nancy Mace. Wilson finished second in the initial race. He’s in a close contest with first-place finisher Lieutenant Governor Pam Evette, who Trump endorsed.

"Congressman Ralph Norman is a conservative juggernaut who has spent his career fighting for the taxpayers, families, and conservative values that make South Carolina strong," said Wilson, in a statement. "Whether standing up to Washington bureaucrats, challenging the political establishment, or defending the principles of limited government, Ralph has never backed down from a fight. I am honored to have his endorsement and grateful for his friendship as we continue building a statewide movement focused on protecting freedom, securing our future, and keeping South Carolina the most conservative state in America. To everyone who stood with Congressman Ralph Norman, know this: you have a home on Team Wilson. "

The primary runoff is June 23.