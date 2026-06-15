© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Rep. Ralph Norman endorses Alan Wilson for SC governor

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published June 15, 2026 at 1:16 PM EDT

Ahead of next Tuesday’s South Carolina Republican primary runoff for governor, Representative Ralph Norman is endorsing Attorney General Alan Wilson. He joins Representative Nancy Mace. Wilson finished second in the initial race. He’s in a close contest with first-place finisher Lieutenant Governor Pam Evette, who Trump endorsed.

"Congressman Ralph Norman is a conservative juggernaut who has spent his career fighting for the taxpayers, families, and conservative values that make South Carolina strong," said Wilson, in a statement. "Whether standing up to Washington bureaucrats, challenging the political establishment, or defending the principles of limited government, Ralph has never backed down from a fight. I am honored to have his endorsement and grateful for his friendship as we continue building a statewide movement focused on protecting freedom, securing our future, and keeping South Carolina the most conservative state in America. To everyone who stood with Congressman Ralph Norman, know this: you have a home on Team Wilson. "

The primary runoff is June 23.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports