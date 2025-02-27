Isaiah Collier explores 400 years of Black history — one movement at a time

For Isaiah Collier, music is more than sound — it's a portal through time. The Story of 400 Years, an ambitious 13 movement suite that traces Black American history, is an impressive achievement for the young saxophonist and composer.

In this episode of Jazz Night in America, Collier guides us through this extended work, beginning with the haunting sounds of the Middle Passage and the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in 1619. Later, he channels the defiance of Nat Turner's slave uprising and captures the relentless momentum of The Great Migration, translating the rhythms of locomotives into sound. The suite concludes with a reflective call to heal, urging a deep engagement with the triumphs and traumas of Black history. It emphasizes the necessity of learning from the past — both its victories and its wounds — as a foundation for growth and a better future.

"Empathy is the greatest tool of humanity," Collier says. "That's why this music can be played around the world. People have to empathize with it. Regardless if we can understand each other verbally. If you can't get it from words, surely you can get it from music."

Collier has been developing this work for six years, and its full-length premiere took place at the DuSable Black History Museum in Chicago on December 5, 2024 — complete with a 14 piece ensemble and a cast of dancers. In this episode, he shares selected movements from the suite.

Set List:

(All songs composed by Isaiah Collier)

Movement I. Closed Doors

Movement II. 3/5ths of A Man

Movement IV. Mr. Turner

Movement VII. The Great Migration

Movement XI. White Snow Epidemic

Movement XIII. Revelations: Listen, Heal, Honor and Grow

Musicians:

Isaiah Collier, conductor, tenor sax, soprano sax, and piccolo; Kenthaney Redmond, flute, alto flute; Tracy Kirk, trombone; Marques Carroll, trumpet; Corey Wilkes, trumpet; Peter Isaac, trombone, tuba; Fred Jackson Jr., alto sax, soprano sax, flute; Jacob Slocum, baritone sax, bass clarinet, clarinet; Daniel Piolet, drums; Dr. Emma Dayhuff, bass; Frank Menzies, piano; Anya Brumfield and Caitlin Edwards, violin (D-Composed); Lindsey Sharpe, cello (D-Composed); Wilfred Farquharson, viola (D-Composed).

Credits:

Sarah Geledi, writer and producer; Simon Rentner, consulting producer; Christian McBride, host; Ron Scalzo, mastering engineer; Sean Owens, Sound and Audio Mixing Engineer for The Story of 400 Years. Nikki Birch and Mitra Arthur, video producers; Steven A. Williams, executive producer; Suraya Mohamed, executive producer of NPR Music; Keith Jenkins, vice president of visuals and music strategy at NPR.

Special thanks to: Arturo Gómez, Will Ornberg and the team at KUVO in Denver; Chris Cortez and the team at KCSM in San Mateo; Leah Concialdi and Sonny Daze.



