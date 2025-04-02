'It's helping': Charlotte Symphony brings live music to those facing hardships on the street

The Charlotte Symphony and another local group are bringing music to people who typically don’t get the opportunity to see live performances in a concert hall. Their goal: to use the art form as a way to help people navigate hardships.

A few dozen people lined up on a recent afternoon outside Roof Above’s day services center near uptown. The center provides services for people experiencing homelessness and housing instability — a place to get off the street, get a meal and connect with people and groups that can help. The group waited for their salad and chicken hot lunch as 24-year-old Jamison Hillian sat inside with his hands wrapped around an instrument.

“I play oboe, which is a double reed instrument. So it’s this little tiny thing right here, and it makes a little sound on its own,” Hillian said. "But my warm-up is probably just getting the reed acclimated to my environment, so like playing some notes.”

Hillian is a performer with the Charlotte Symphony. He was there with another symphony member who plays the flute. The duo started playing together as those who were waiting in line flooded inside. Lunchtime is one of the busiest times at the center, which serves about 300 people each day. Jasmine Holdbroks is one of those people. She relies on the center for more than just her meals.

“I struggle with depression and anxiety,” Holdbroks said. "So this is why I’m here, to get back on my feet.”

She says it's been a tough journey.

“It’s been pretty rough — learning how to deal with what’s wrong with me,” Holdbroks said.

Elvis Menayese / WFAE Jasmine Holdbroks sits inside Roof Above's Day Services Center near uptown.

Holdbroks has been coming to the center for about a year. She said she’s getting better by being around other people willing to help her. This is the second time she’s heard symphony members play at the center. She said the performances bring out another side to her.

“It’s helping me learn how to connect with people better, because I’m not one of those talkative people,” Holdbroks said. "It’s helping me get closer to people — get to know people better.”

The musicians typically perform once a month at Roof Above’s site. The symphony started in 2018 by performing mostly at Roof Above around the holidays, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. The group has now gone on to perform more than 30 times.

Danielle Thibodeau is the development officer with Roof Above. She said one of the reasons for partnering with the symphony to enable these performances is what music can spark for people.

“It will maybe bring back a memory they didn’t remember they had about their childhood. 'Oh, I used to play the saxophone,'” Thibodeau said. “And then performers and neighbors will start talking about that.”

Valerie Harper sat with a pink head scarf wrapped around her as the duo played. Harper said she remembers childhood moments playing the clarinet, where she grew up in Georgia. She and others around her are fans.

“I think they enjoy it too — I really think they don’t mind it all,” Harper said. “I haven’t really heard any complaints about it.”

Elvis Menayese / WFAE Valerie Harper, originally from Georgia, sits inside the Roof Above's Day Services Center as symphony musicians perform.

Harper has been in Charlotte for more than two years and has been going to the day center since December. She says there's one big plus of having the symphony here.

“Emotional support. That’s the way I look at it — just by coming and being here in our presence with whoever is here, I think it's great,” Harper said.

The symphony and Roof Above hope to build a choir with those at the day center so they can perform and sing together.