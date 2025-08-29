© 2025 WFAE

Independent Picture House film series to explore immigration

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published August 29, 2025 at 8:33 AM EDT
The Charlotte Latino Film Festival will take place at the Independent Picture House.
Charlotte’s Independent Picture House is hosting a film series on Saturday, spotlighting immigration through film, music and community conversation.

The event will start with live music and a resource fair featuring local organizations that support immigrants and refugees. People will then watch a lineup of short films that explore migration stories from places such as Central America, Asia and Africa, followed by a panel discussion on the immigrant experience in Charlotte.

Independent Picture House’s de’Angelo Dia says the goal is to use film as a way to spark dialogue and build understanding across cultures.

“This series is an opportunity not to tell people how they should feel about the topic of immigration, but to provide solid information so that they can make informed decisions,” Dia said.

Saturday’s film series begins at 10:30 am at the Independent Picture House in NoDa. It is free to attend.

Arts & Culture
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
