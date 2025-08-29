Independent Picture House film series to explore immigration

Congress has cut federal funding for public media — an $800,000 loss for WFAE. We count on readers like you to protect our nonprofit newsroom. Become a monthly member and sustain local journalism.

Charlotte’s Independent Picture House is hosting a film series on Saturday, spotlighting immigration through film, music and community conversation.

The event will start with live music and a resource fair featuring local organizations that support immigrants and refugees. People will then watch a lineup of short films that explore migration stories from places such as Central America, Asia and Africa, followed by a panel discussion on the immigrant experience in Charlotte.

Independent Picture House’s de’Angelo Dia says the goal is to use film as a way to spark dialogue and build understanding across cultures.

“This series is an opportunity not to tell people how they should feel about the topic of immigration, but to provide solid information so that they can make informed decisions,” Dia said.

Saturday’s film series begins at 10:30 am at the Independent Picture House in NoDa. It is free to attend.