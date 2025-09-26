Deadline nears for Mecklenburg's low-cost solar panel installation program

Solar energy can reduce utility bills, cut carbon pollution and decrease a business's reliance on grid power. A new solar panel purchase program in Mecklenburg County aims to help businesses and nonprofits hit the moving target of federal tax credits.

Solarize Charlotte-Mecklenburg is a group purchasing program that aims to bring down the cost of solar installations by buying in bulk. All systems purchased through the program will use the same local installer, Renu Energy Solutions.

"It can start with a system just as small as someone might have on their house [...] up to thousands of panels, depending on the footprint," Renu Energy Solutions' Chris Berg said.

Current incentives can cover up to half the cost of a project, depending on the customer.

The federal government is phasing out the 30% tax credit for solar projects, with some restrictions starting this December.

This Thursday, Solar Crowdsource hosted a virtual info session for businesses and nonprofits on the Solarize Charlotte-Mecklenburg campaign. The discussion provided guidance on the updated federal tax credit guidelines. Those include:

Projects must begin construction by next July 4 or must be placed in service by Dec. 31, 2027.

New FEOC conditions apply to solar components.

The program launched this June. Residents, nonprofits and businesses have until Oct. 31 to enroll with Solarize. More information on the program here.