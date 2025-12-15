Power outage cancels Charlotte Symphony Holiday Pops, sparks lobby sing-along

Cold temperatures and blustery winds moving into Charlotte Sunday afternoon led to a power outage at the Knight Theatre, forcing the cancellation of the Charlotte Symphony’s Holiday Pops concert.

Rather than send concertgoers home disappointed, conductor Christopher James Lees surprised the audience with an impromptu sing-along in the theater lobby — turning the disruption into a festive moment.

The spontaneous performance drew applause and embodied a true “show must go on” spirit, despite the cancellation of the scheduled concert.