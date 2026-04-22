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Tapestry
These articles were excerpted from Tapestry, a weekly newsletter that examines the arts and entertainment world in Charlotte and North Carolina.

Elvis in NC, as the Viva Las Lexington festival pays tribute to the King

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published April 22, 2026 at 9:10 PM EDT
Travis Powell performs as Elvis Presley as part of the annual Viva Las Lexington festival in North Carolina that honors the king of rock and roll.
COURTESY of Visit Lexington NC
Travis Powell performs as Elvis Presley as part of the annual Viva Las Lexington festival in North Carolina that honors the king of rock and roll.

A three-day festival in North Carolina will pay tribute to the King of Rock and Roll. The Viva Las Lexington festival will spotlight over a dozen artists who will recreate some of the iconic songs, moves and looks of Elvis Presley’s — one of the most popular musicians in modern history.

A total of 16 "Elvis tribute artists" will participate in the Viva Las Lexington festival. They come from places like Florida, Alabama and South Carolina. Travis Powell is behind the festival and one of the tribute performers who became drawn to Elvis as a kid.

“Elvis made people smile. He made people have fun,” Powell said. "He made people laugh. “He brought generations together.”

The performers will compete to represent Lexington in Las Vegas. This year's event marks the sixth annual Elvis event in Lexington, where he played at a YMCA in 1956.

“There’s something really cool about that,” Powell said. "Being in the same town that has that tie to Elvis. That he visited is something you can’t really replicate anywhere else.”

As part of this year's festival, there will also be a youth competition. The Elvis tribute performance will take place Friday through Sunday at Edward C. Smith Civic Center on Main Street in Lexington.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

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Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Elvis Menayese