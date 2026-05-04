BOOM Charlotte festival spotlights Native American dance and culture

The three-day Boom Charlotte festival wrapped up Sunday in the University City area with performances from a Native American group. Dozens of people held hands and danced in a circle under a large tent as the Southern Eagle rhythmically beat a drum.

Bostic Locklear leads the group and says dance and music are key to uniting communities.

“It’s the biggest thing. That’s what keeps our tribe close and learning and keeps our tradition and ways going,” Locklear said. "Without song and dance, you are really not a tribe.”

Jessica Donahue attended the festival that spotlighted hundreds of artists. Donahue was pleased to see the minority group being spotlighted.

"It's beautiful. It's maybe not something I've seen in person a lot,” said Donahue, "But I just feel thankful that they are here.”

This year marks the ninth annual BOOM festival. Camerin Watson is the artistic director.

“We continually look around and say who's not here, who's not represented both at Boom but also in the like larger cultural sphere of Charlotte and then we try to see how do we invite those folks in,” Watson said.

Watson says they plan to continue bringing those on the fringes into future festivals.