Charlotte Soul Festival returns to celebrate Black culture and art

The second annual Charlotte Soul Festival will return Saturday to First Ward Park, bringing together music, art and community resources in a celebration of Black culture.

The festival will include music by jazz musicians, spoken-word poetry, and soca, a fast-paced style of music and dance that originated in Trinidad and Tobago. Kmarie Walters is behind the festival.

"It's a day of celebration. It's a day of joy," Walters said. "We want people to walk away feeling like they just had the best day. Our whole program is about it feeling like a family reunion."

Festivalgoers can visit a wellness zone to donate blood and receive health screenings, mammograms, and information about Black maternal health. Walters said access to community resources is a key goal.

"We wanted a big day, but we also wanted to give back to the community," Walters said. "We believe that when people have access to quality health care and affordable housing, their lives greatly improve."

The festival will also feature a music stage, dance performances and artwork from local artists. "The community should celebrate artists in a big way," Walters said. "We want to bring their audience to them in a big way. That's why we do a big music stage, a big dance stage and an art walk. We really want to showcase the art."