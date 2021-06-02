Charlotte's Inlivian Gets $2 Million For Emergency Housing Vouchers

Charlotte's Inlivian has received $2 million through the American Rescue Plan to pay for 178 emergency housing vouchers.

The housing authority will use the vouchers to help provide housing for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness or fleeing domestic violence or human trafficking.

The vouchers won't go to people on Inlivian's waiting list but to people referred through Charlotte-Mecklenburg's emergency housing Continuum of Care.

The pandemic-related aid comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD has allocated $5 billion for the program nationwide.

“This award comes at a critical time when the need for affordable housing could not be greater,” Inlivian CEO A. Fulton Meachem Jr. said in a news release.

“The pandemic impacted families in ways no one could have expected or planned for. These vouchers will help provide some much-needed stability and opportunity,” Meachem said.

Meachem said Inlivian will work with the Continuum of Care and other local agencies to set up a process for distributing the vouchers.