© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business

Kelly steps down as CEO of Tepper Sports and Entertainment

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published May 4, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT

Nick Kelly has stepped down chief executive office of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, just three months after being promoted to the role.

Kelly helped with the successful launch of Charlotte FC Major League Soccer club as team president before taking on the role of CEO in February, overseeing soccer and the NFL's Carolina Panthers as part of a major front-office shakeup.

"Nick played an integral role in laying the groundwork for Charlotte FC's inaugural season, and was a key contributor to Tepper Sports & Entertainment," Panthers and Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a release on Wednesday. "We appreciate his efforts and wish him and his family the best as they move forward."

The organization said it will evaluate how best to move forward with filling the role.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Business
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press