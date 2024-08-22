Truist donates $1M to global refugee nonprofit
Charlotte-based Truist Foundation says it has made a two-year, $1 million dollar grant to Global Refuge — the nation’s largest faith-based nonprofit dedicated exclusively to serving immigrants and refugees. The grant supports Global Refuge’s economic empowerment initiative to address barriers faced by immigrants and refugees in securing capital and credit.
It offers financial coaching, affordable loan rates, and approvals for those with challenged credit or no credit.