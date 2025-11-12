© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Automaker bringing HQ to east Charlotte, with 1,200 jobs

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.,
Ely Portillo
Published November 12, 2025 at 2:20 PM EST
Scout Motors
Scout Motors plans to make an SUV, the Terra, and a pickup truck, the Traveler.

Gov. Josh Stein and Charlotte officials said on Tuesday that Scout Motors — a startup electric vehicle maker backed by Volkswagen — will open its U.S. headquarters in east Charlotte.

Scout Motors is also building a 4,000-job manufacturing plant in Blythewood, S.C., north of Columbia. The Charlotte headquarters will be located on Commonwealth Avenue, at the Commonwealth project, a new mixed-use development by Crosland Southeast that's under construction. The Scout Motors headquarters is expected to bring more than 1,000 high-paying jobs.

It's one of the biggest economic development projects headed to Charlotte in recent years, and represents a new industry, auto manufacturing, that Charlotte has not traditionally been a hub for. Still, North Carolina has been expanding its footprint in the automaking business — also on Wednesday, Stein celebrated the grand opening of Toyota's $14 billion EV battery plant in Randolph County.

Scout Motors is a reboot of an automotive brand from the 1960s. The company plans to make an SUV, the Terra, and a pickup truck, the Traveler. Production is expected to start in 2027 and the company has said it will price both models starting below $60,000.

“Charlotte is the ideal home for Scout Motors – a place as dynamic as our people and brand, where heritage and pride meet progress and innovation,” said Scott Keogh, CEO of Scout Motors. “With a thriving talent pool, world-class universities, and a deserved reputation as a launchpad for bold ideas, Charlotte offers the momentum we need to scale quickly and sustainably. We’ll build a headquarters that reflects our culture, empowers our teams, and connects us to a region that’s fast becoming a national hub for mobility and manufacturing.”

The jobs will have an average salary of about $173,000. The company will invest a total of $207 million into the site, with staffing starting in 2026 and building up over the next several years.

To help lure Scout Motors, the state approved incentives worth up to $46.5 million.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.
Tags
Business Business
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.
Ely Portillo
Ely Portillo has worked as a journalist in Charlotte for more than 15 years. Before joining WFAE, he worked at the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute and the Charlotte Observer.
See stories by Ely Portillo