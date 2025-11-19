© 2025 WFAE

CLT forecasts drop in Thanksgiving travel

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 19, 2025 at 2:39 PM EST

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is forecasting a dip in travel demand this Thanksgiving holiday. The total number of travelers expected to use the airport during the travel rush next week is expected to be down 10%. Excluding those passengers switching planes at CLT, the number of local passengers is expected to be 2.5% lower than last year. The drop in holiday travel comes amidst economic uncertainty and high-profile delays and problems with air traffic control during the recent government shutdown.
