CLT forecasts drop in Thanksgiving travel
Charlotte Douglas International Airport is forecasting a dip in travel demand this Thanksgiving holiday. The total number of travelers expected to use the airport during the travel rush next week is expected to be down 10%. Excluding those passengers switching planes at CLT, the number of local passengers is expected to be 2.5% lower than last year. The drop in holiday travel comes amidst economic uncertainty and high-profile delays and problems with air traffic control during the recent government shutdown.