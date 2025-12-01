© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

JGA Space and Defense announces $25M investment and new jobs in Mecklenburg County

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published December 1, 2025 at 11:13 AM EST

Mecklenburg County officials say JGA Space and Defense — also known as Joe Gibbs Manufacturing Solutions — will expand its operations in Huntersville next year. The company plans to invest more than $25 million and create roughly 40 new jobs.

The new positions will have an average salary of about $55,000 and will include roles in quality control and engineering.

County leaders say the expansion reflects continued growth in the region’s advanced manufacturing and defense sectors.
Business
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.