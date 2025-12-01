JGA Space and Defense announces $25M investment and new jobs in Mecklenburg County

Mecklenburg County officials say JGA Space and Defense — also known as Joe Gibbs Manufacturing Solutions — will expand its operations in Huntersville next year. The company plans to invest more than $25 million and create roughly 40 new jobs.

The new positions will have an average salary of about $55,000 and will include roles in quality control and engineering.

County leaders say the expansion reflects continued growth in the region’s advanced manufacturing and defense sectors.