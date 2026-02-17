AG Jackson announces towing company settlement

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson announced a judgment Monday against David Jewel Satterfield and his Charlotte-based companies, A1 Towing Solutions and Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement, for racially targeting drivers, illegally booting and towing their vehicles, and price gouging.

The judgment from the North Carolina Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Division and Civil Rights Unit, is North Carolina’s first in a discriminatory towing case. Jackson released a video about the judgement.

"I waited until this case was over to talk about it, but now it's over, and their punishment is severe. There are 2 things they had to agree to, lots of new rules for them, but the main thing is they have to pay tens of thousands of dollars back to the people they mistreated, and if they don't, they have to pay an additional penalty of over $100,000," he said.

Jackson said the case sets a precedent going forward for other towing companies.