© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

AG Jackson announces towing company settlement

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published February 17, 2026 at 10:13 AM EST

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson announced a judgment Monday against David Jewel Satterfield and his Charlotte-based companies, A1 Towing Solutions and Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement, for racially targeting drivers, illegally booting and towing their vehicles, and price gouging.

The judgment from the North Carolina Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Division and Civil Rights Unit, is North Carolina’s first in a discriminatory towing case. Jackson released a video about the judgement.

"I waited until this case was over to talk about it, but now it's over, and their punishment is severe. There are 2 things they had to agree to, lots of new rules for them, but the main thing is they have to pay tens of thousands of dollars back to the people they mistreated, and if they don't, they have to pay an additional penalty of over $100,000," he said.

Jackson said the case sets a precedent going forward for other towing companies.
Business
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain