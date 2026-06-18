Morrison Family YMCA branch to close in summer 2027 after sale to church

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced Wednesday that its Morrison Family YMCA branch in Ballantyne will close in 2027 after the property was sold to Moments of Hope Church.

The branch will remain open through next summer then close in the summer of 2027. Moments of Hope Church plans to redevelop the plot as the new site for its church.

YMCA officials said the closure is part of a broader reinvestment strategy aimed at better serving the Charlotte region.

The YMCA organization said proceeds from the $42.5 million sale will be used to expand program capacity, improve nearby facilities and create additional community-based programming opportunities.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte has faced financial challenges in recent years, citing declining membership and budget pressures that led to job cuts and other cost-saving measures.

Members of the Morrison Family YMCA will have access to other YMCA locations in the Charlotte area.