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Ballantyne residents protest sale of Morrison Family YMCA

WFAE | By Clara Ottati
Published July 13, 2026 at 10:05 AM EDT
Protestors line the street outside the Morrison Family YMCA.
Clara Ottati
/
WFAE
Protestors line the street outside the Morrison Family YMCA.

It’s been almost a month since the YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced the planned closure of the Morrison Family branch in Ballantyne. Since then, outrage has only grown over the $42.5 million sale.

More than 100 Charlotte residents rallied outside the Morrison Family YMCA on Sunday to protest its sale to Moments of Hope Church.

Protestors urged passing cars to honk in support as they chanted “Save our Y.”

Susan Johnson is a longtime YMCA member. She said her love of the facility brought her to Sunday’s protest.

“I don’t care who buys it, I don’t want them to sell it,” Johnson said. “It’s part of Ballantyne. It’s part of the community of Ballantyne. It’s heartbreaking.”

She came with her husband, whose sign read “My wife’s Y keeps me sane.”

Johnson said she hopes the protest sends a message. “We just hope that numbers show that we’re not backing down.”

Ballantyne resident Sarah Lloyd said the sale feels like a betrayal to the community. “For someone to make a decision to just sell it for, you know, another church. It just seems like another example of money over community.”

She said the closure won’t just affect YMCA members. “This is a place where people come together, this is a place that houses jobs for people of all demographics and they’re also gonna lose their jobs.”

The Morrison YMCA is set to close next summer.

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Clara Ottati
Clara Ottati is a summer reporting intern at WFAE and student at Davidson College studying English and History. She served as staff writer and section editor at Davidson’s weekly newspaper, The Davidsonian.
See stories by Clara Ottati