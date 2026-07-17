Fury 325 won’t reopen until state inspection clears ride

As Carowinds’ most popular roller coaster, Fury 325 remains closed during the peak of the summer season, state officials say the ride will not reopen until a state reinspection determines it can operate safely.

The Rock Hill Herald reports Fury 325 has been closed since July 7 after Carowinds employees discovered an issue with the ride’s foundation during a routine maintenance inspection.

State officials said the roller coaster will remain closed until their own inspection confirms the ride is safe to operate.