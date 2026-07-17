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NEWS BRIEFS

Fury 325 won’t reopen until state inspection clears ride

WFAE
Published July 17, 2026 at 8:52 AM EDT

As Carowinds’ most popular roller coaster, Fury 325 remains closed during the peak of the summer season, state officials say the ride will not reopen until a state reinspection determines it can operate safely.

The Rock Hill Herald reports Fury 325 has been closed since July 7 after Carowinds employees discovered an issue with the ride’s foundation during a routine maintenance inspection.

State officials said the roller coaster will remain closed until their own inspection confirms the ride is safe to operate.
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