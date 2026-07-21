York County makes last-minute push to save Octapharma project

York County Council made a last-minute effort Monday to salvage the proposed $1.5 billion Octapharma project and the 1,500 jobs tied to it in Rock Hill.

The Rock Hill Herald reports that after nearly two hours in executive session, council members voted unanimously to amend a tax incentive agreement that would provide more money for the city of Rock Hill.

Council members did not disclose how much additional revenue the city would receive under the amended agreement.

The vote gives the city until Aug. 14 to approve its portion of the deal.

The proposed Octapharma project would bring 1,500 jobs to Rock Hill.