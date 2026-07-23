Fewer people moving to Charlotte region, new analysis finds
The Charlotte region is still growing, but fewer people are moving there than a year ago, according to a new analysis from the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.
The analysis found the region gained a net average of 135 new residents a day over the past year. That's down from a record 157 a day the previous year.
The alliance said the decline is likely due in large part to slower international migration, as federal authorities tighten immigration enforcement and deport more people.