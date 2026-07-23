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NEWS BRIEFS

Fewer people moving to Charlotte region, new analysis finds

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published July 23, 2026 at 7:36 PM EDT

The Charlotte region is still growing, but fewer people are moving there than a year ago, according to a new analysis from the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

The analysis found the region gained a net average of 135 new residents a day over the past year. That's down from a record 157 a day the previous year.

The alliance said the decline is likely due in large part to slower international migration, as federal authorities tighten immigration enforcement and deport more people.
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Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online.
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