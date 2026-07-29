Octapharma finalizes $1.5 billion Rock Hill project, bringing 1,500 jobs

A Swiss biopharmaceutical company is moving forward with plans for its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Rock Hill.

South Carolina commerce officials said the deal has been finalized for Octapharma to invest $1.5 billion and create more than 1,500 jobs at Palmetto Research Park in York County. The site is the former location of the Carolina Panthers' new headquarters, a project that fell through.

The facility will produce plasma-based medicines and include an administrative campus for the company’s plasma donation operations.

Production is expected to begin in the mid-2030s.

State officials approved job development tax credits and awarded York County a $65 million grant for the project site.

The agreement had faced uncertainty amid disputes involving tax credits among Rock Hill, York County and state officials. Those issues appear to have been resolved, allowing the project to move forward.