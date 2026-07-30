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NEWS BRIEFS

Lawsuit alleges LaMelo Ball, manager owe unpaid rent on uptown apartment

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published July 30, 2026 at 10:01 AM EDT

A lawsuit filed in Mecklenburg County alleges former Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball and his longtime manager, Jermaine Jackson, failed to pay rent on a luxury apartment in uptown Charlotte.

According to the lawsuit, Ball remained legally responsible for the lease after Jackson moved into the unit. The filing claims the pair owe more than $181,000 in unpaid rent, along with more than $90,000 in homeowners association fines.

The property management company involved in the case is affiliated with former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Ball was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Ball did not respond to requests for comment.
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Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online.
See stories by Nick de la Canal