Six Flags to move headquarters to Texas, leaving Charlotte region

Six Flags Entertainment plans to relocate its corporate headquarters back to Arlington, Texas, next year, marking the loss of a Fortune 1000 company for the Charlotte region.

The announcement comes two years after Six Flags established its headquarters in Charlotte and as the company faces financial losses and operational challenges.

"Arlington is an outstanding location for our headquarters and supports our long-term vision for growth," said John Reilly, president and CEO of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, in a statement. "Its central location and business-friendly environment make it a strong base for our company. Bringing our corporate teams together in the office will improve collaboration, strengthen our culture, enhance support for our parks and resorts, and help us continue delivering exceptional experiences for guests across North America. We are grateful to the City of Arlington and local leaders for their partnership and support, and we are committed to contributing to the community's growth and success."

Arlington, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, was home to the legacy Six Flags organization before the company's merger with Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair.

That merger was finalized in July 2024, and the combined company moved its headquarters to Charlotte.