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NEWS BRIEFS

American Airlines expands transatlantic schedule from CLT for 2027

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 27, 2026 at 1:34 PM EDT

American Airlines is expanding its international service from Charlotte Douglas International Airport next summer. The airline will add a new seasonal flight to Barcelona and begin its seasonal Paris service earlier in the year, starting in March. American says Charlotte will have 11 daily flights to nine European destinations during the summer of 2027, including London, Madrid, Rome, Athens and Dublin. The Barcelona route is part of a broader international expansion by the airline and will go on sale August 31st. Charlotte is American’s second-largest hub, with the airline serving about 170 destinations worldwide from the airport.
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Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain