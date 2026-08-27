American Airlines expands transatlantic schedule from CLT for 2027

American Airlines is expanding its international service from Charlotte Douglas International Airport next summer. The airline will add a new seasonal flight to Barcelona and begin its seasonal Paris service earlier in the year, starting in March. American says Charlotte will have 11 daily flights to nine European destinations during the summer of 2027, including London, Madrid, Rome, Athens and Dublin. The Barcelona route is part of a broader international expansion by the airline and will go on sale August 31st. Charlotte is American’s second-largest hub, with the airline serving about 170 destinations worldwide from the airport.