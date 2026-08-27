Judge again weighing Fort Mill Silfab zoning dispute

Fort Mill area residents, York County officials and representatives for Silfab Solar are again awaiting a judge’s ruling in the ongoing zoning dispute over the company’s manufacturing plant following a hearing Wednesday.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports Circuit Judge William McKinnon is presiding over lawsuits filed by and against Silfab, the solar cell manufacturer that began some operations at its Fort Mill facility earlier this year while litigation continues.

In July, McKinnon ruled against the company in its appeal of a decision by the York County Board of Zoning Appeals. He affirmed the board’s determination, issued in May 2024, that solar cell manufacturing is not a permitted use in light-industrial zoning districts.

Silfab’s facility, a converted warehouse on Logistics Lane in Fort Mill, is located in a light-industrial zone.

McKinnon could issue a decision within the next month.