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NEWS BRIEFS

Judge again weighing Fort Mill Silfab zoning dispute

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 27, 2026 at 11:00 AM EDT

Fort Mill area residents, York County officials and representatives for Silfab Solar are again awaiting a judge’s ruling in the ongoing zoning dispute over the company’s manufacturing plant following a hearing Wednesday.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports Circuit Judge William McKinnon is presiding over lawsuits filed by and against Silfab, the solar cell manufacturer that began some operations at its Fort Mill facility earlier this year while litigation continues.

In July, McKinnon ruled against the company in its appeal of a decision by the York County Board of Zoning Appeals. He affirmed the board’s determination, issued in May 2024, that solar cell manufacturing is not a permitted use in light-industrial zoning districts.

Silfab’s facility, a converted warehouse on Logistics Lane in Fort Mill, is located in a light-industrial zone.

McKinnon could issue a decision within the next month.
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Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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