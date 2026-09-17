Charlotte banks raise prime lending rate to 7% after Fed hike
Wells Fargo and Bank of America announced Wednesday that they are raising their prime lending rates to 7%, effective Thursday.
The move comes after the Federal Reserve voted Wednesday to increase interest rates by a quarter percentage point.
According to PBS, the rate hike is expected to make borrowing more expensive for homebuyers, auto purchasers and others seeking loans. At the same time, consumers are likely to see slightly higher returns on savings accounts.