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NEWS BRIEFS

Infrastructure manufacturing company expands in Catawba Co.

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published October 14, 2026 at 11:31 AM EDT

A Conover-based company that manufactures infrastructure components for utilities will add 105 new jobs, officials said Wednesday.

Utili-Serve is planning to spend about $25 million to expand its headquarters and add a new manufacturing facility. The company handles construction, substation manufacturing, transformer services and other jobs for electric utilities.

“Conover is our home. Since 2008, we have connected North Carolina and the southeastern United States to power,” said Ben Dietrich, president of Utili-Serve, in a statement “As grid demand grows, Utili-Serve remains committed to supporting our energy partners, investing locally, expanding our capabilities, and creating new opportunities for our employees and community.”

The average wages for the new jobs will be $62,400 a year. A $250,000 grant from the state is helping to fund the project.

“This expansion strengthens our position as a national leader in advanced manufacturing, infrastructure development, and innovation as manufacturers help build our modern power grid," said Gov. Josh Stein, in a statement.

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WFAE staff and wire reports
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