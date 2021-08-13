South Carolina's Open Carry Law Goes Into Effect This Weekend

South Carolina’s new open carry law goes into effect this weekend. Gov. Henry McMaster signed the new law in May, and it goes into effect on Sunday.

It allows anyone already holding a concealed weapons permit to openly carry a handgun.

Guns will be allowed in churches, including those on school grounds, as long as there are no students present. They are not allowed if a local government temporarily bans weapons from events such as

protests and festivals, or if a business posts a sign banning concealed or open-carry weapons.

After Sunday, anyone who applies for a concealed weapons permit will have to show proof they’ve received handgun training within the last three years.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division said in a statement that after Aug. 15 the SLED application fee for a concealed weapons permit will no longer be needed. But SLED says the $50 application fee remains for an application for a concealed weapons permit and application to renew a permit.