-
One reaction by houses of worship to last month's mass shooting at a Baptist church in Texas has been to look inward, and think about church security.…
-
Gun rights vs. gun control. This has become a perennial debate in modern America. After the mass shooting in Las Vegas, it's a debate that again may play…
-
On Thursday, the North Carolina House is scheduled to take a final vote on a bill which would all but end the need for concealed-carry permits for…
-
Wednesday afternoon, the North Carolina House is scheduled to debate a bill which would, in part, nearly end the need for concealed-carry permits for…
-
A bill making it easier to buy and carry handguns and a measure potentially making it easier to resume the death penalty were passed by the North Carolina…
-
A bill in the North Carolina House sponsored by Republican Jacqueline Schaffer of Mecklenburg County has drawn the attention of one of the most well…