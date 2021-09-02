Vaccination Rate For Charlotte City Employees Trails Mecklenburg, State Averages

The city of Charlotte released the results of a survey Wednesday that showed 62% of the city’s roughly 8,000 employees are partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Charlotte Fire Department had the lowest percentage of vaccinated employees, at 49%. CFD is the second-largest department in the city, with 1,224 employees.

CFD is the only department with fewer than 60%of staff partially vaccinated.

The largest department is Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, which has 2,407 employees. Sixty-three percent of CMPD staff are partially vaccinated.

City Manager Marcus Jones has proposed an incentive program to get more employees vaccinated. All staff who are fully vaccinated by the end of the month will get a $250 bonus.

And if 75% of the city workforce gets vaccinated by Sept. 30, those vaccinated employees get an additional $250.

The city has not mandated that employees get vaccinated.

The city’s vaccination rate is lower than the state’s vaccination rate, where 66% of residents 18 and older have had at least one shot. It also trails Mecklenburg County, where 69% of adults have received at least one dose.

Some small city departments had high vaccination rates.

All nine employees in the city manager’s office have been vaccinated, as have 10 people in internal audit. Ninety-two percent of employees in the attorney’s office have had at least one shot.

The city’s solid waste services department has 305 employees and a partial vaccination rate of 61%.