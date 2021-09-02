© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Area News

Vaccination Rate For Charlotte City Employees Trails Mecklenburg, State Averages

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published September 2, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT
COVID-19 vaccine
John Boal/John Boal Photography
/
Novant Health
Charlotte City Manager Marcus is offering a $250 cash bonus to encourage employees to get vaccinated.

The city of Charlotte released the results of a survey Wednesday that showed 62% of the city’s roughly 8,000 employees are partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Charlotte Fire Department had the lowest percentage of vaccinated employees, at 49%. CFD is the second-largest department in the city, with 1,224 employees.

CFD is the only department with fewer than 60%of staff partially vaccinated.

Marcus Jones
charlottenc.gov
Marcus Jones

The largest department is Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, which has 2,407 employees. Sixty-three percent of CMPD staff are partially vaccinated.

City Manager Marcus Jones has proposed an incentive program to get more employees vaccinated. All staff who are fully vaccinated by the end of the month will get a $250 bonus.

And if 75% of the city workforce gets vaccinated by Sept. 30, those vaccinated employees get an additional $250.

The city has not mandated that employees get vaccinated.

The city’s vaccination rate is lower than the state’s vaccination rate, where 66% of residents 18 and older have had at least one shot. It also trails Mecklenburg County, where 69% of adults have received at least one dose.

Some small city departments had high vaccination rates.

All nine employees in the city manager’s office have been vaccinated, as have 10 people in internal audit. Ninety-two percent of employees in the attorney’s office have had at least one shot.

The city’s solid waste services department has 305 employees and a partial vaccination rate of 61%.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Charlotte Area NewsCharlotte City CouncilCity of CharlotteCOVID-19 Vaccine
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison