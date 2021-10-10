CMPD and Ardrey Kell High say farewell to a longtime officer Monday morning

Police are warning Monday morning commuters they could face delays as a funeral procession for longtime Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Julio C. Herrera Jr. winds from Ardrey Kell High to uptown Charlotte.

@cmpdchief Julio C. Herrera Jr.

Herrera was a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer for 28 years and spent most of it as a school resource officer. He was stationed at Providence High, then moved to Ardrey Kell when it opened in the Ballantyne area 15 years ago, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

His wife, Beth Gilbert Herrera, posted on Facebook that he died Oct. 4 after a three-week battle with COVID-19.

CMS says staff and students will line the grounds at Ardrey Kell at 8:30 a.m. as the procession passes. The school will then operate on an early release schedule.

The procession will move toward First Baptist Church, 301 S. Davidson St., along I-485, I-77 and I-277. The service starts at 10 a.m.