CMPD and Ardrey Kell High say farewell to a longtime officer Monday morning

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published October 10, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT

Police are warning Monday morning commuters they could face delays as a funeral procession for longtime Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Julio C. Herrera Jr. winds from Ardrey Kell High to uptown Charlotte.

Julio Herrera
@cmpdchief
Julio C. Herrera Jr.

Herrera was a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer for 28 years and spent most of it as a school resource officer. He was stationed at Providence High, then moved to Ardrey Kell when it opened in the Ballantyne area 15 years ago, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

His wife, Beth Gilbert Herrera, posted on Facebook that he died Oct. 4 after a three-week battle with COVID-19.

CMS says staff and students will line the grounds at Ardrey Kell at 8:30 a.m. as the procession passes. The school will then operate on an early release schedule.

The procession will move toward First Baptist Church, 301 S. Davidson St., along I-485, I-77 and I-277. The service starts at 10 a.m.

Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
