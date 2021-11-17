Charlotte rents, home prices rose by more than 16% during pandemic, report finds

Just as many people were spending more time at home working or sheltering during the pandemic — and as many people lost jobs and possibly their living situations — the cost of renting or buying a new home or apartment in the Charlotte region rose at a level described in a new report as "historic."

From September 2020 to September 2021, the median home price in the Charlotte market rose by 16.3% to more than $366,000, and the median rent rose by 16.6% — or about $200 per month — per unit.

By comparison, the average annual growth rate for single-family homes over the last 10 years was about 6%, and the average annual growth for rents was about 4.1%.

The findings are included in Thursday's 2021 "State of Housing Charlotte" report from UNC Charlotte's Belk College of Business and the Children Klein Center for Real Estate. It provides the clearest picture yet of how much Charlotte's affordable housing crisis worsened during the pandemic.

The report focused on Mecklenburg County and the seven counties that surround it: Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, and Union counties, as well as Lancaster and York counties in South Carolina. Researchers relied on proprietary data from the Canopy Realtor Association and licensed data from Metrostudy and CoStar, among other data sources, to write the report.

Among other findings included in the report:

Homes are selling faster than before. Pre-pandemic, the average home lasted about seven days on the Charlotte market. That dropped in June 2021 to an average of three days.

Fifty-nine percent of homes in the Charlotte market sold above their listing prices in June and July 2021. By comparison, only 16% of homes sold above their listing price in Jan. 2020.

Of all homes sold between January and September 2021 in the Charlotte market, only 4.4% were below $150,000, and only 35% were under $300,000.

The median rent in a multi-family apartment complex rose about $198, or 16.6%, from September 2020 to September 2021.

The median rent for a single-family home rose from slightly below $1,500 in January 2020 to almost $1,900 in September 2021, representing a 26.7% increase.

The report echoes findings from an earlier report published last month by Mecklenburg County and UNC Charlotte's Urban Institute. That report also found rising rents across Mecklenburg County and a dwindling supply of lost-cost affordable units.

The rising housing costs have also coincided with rising levels of homelessess in Mecklenburg County during the pandemic, particularly among families.

At a news conference accompanying the report's release Thursday, UNC Charlotte finance professor and report author Yongqiang Chu attributed the rising costs to "strong demand and an extremely limited supply" for homes in and around Charlotte.

Chu said he believed home prices would continue to rise in the coming year, though perhaps at slower rates, especially if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates.