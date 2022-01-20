© 2022 WFAE
2 Camp Lejeune Marines were killed and 17 were hurt in a North Carolina truck rollover

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published January 20, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST
2nd marine logistics group pic dvids.jpg
1st Lt. Kevin Stapleton
/
2nd Marine Logistics Group/DVIDS
U.S Marines with the 2nd Marine Logistics Group prepare to go on a convoy for a maintenance and supply run during a battalion field exercise at a military operations in urban terrain training area on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 11, 2021. On Jan. 19, 2022, two Marines from the Group were killed and 17 hurt after a tactical vehicle rolled over in an accident near N.C. 210 and U.S. 17 in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Two U.S. Marines were killed and 17 others were injured when the truck they were riding in overturned Wednesday and ejected them near their base in North Carolina, authorities said.

N.C. State Highway Patrol Lt. Devin Rich told a news conference that the 7-ton truck was making a right turn onto a highway about 1 p.m. when it lost control and overturned. Rich said indications were that the truck was traveling “a little too fast” for the turn.

The highway patrol said in a statement Wednesday evening that the truck overturned into the median on U.S. 17. A second military vehicle traveling behind the truck was unable to stop in time and struck one of the ejected passengers, it added.

It wasn't clear if the person who was hit by the second truck was one of the two killed on the route about 8 miles from Camp Lejeune.

All of the Marines were active duty service members with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force based at Camp Lejeune. The group identified the overturned vehicle in a separate news release as a medium tactical vehicle replacement, used primarily for troop and equipment transportation.

Besides the two killed, 15 Marines were taken to the base hospital and two were flown by helicopter to a Wilmington hospital where they were in critical condition, according to a news release from the Marines.

The names of the deceased were being withheld until 24 hours after the notification of next of kin, and the names of the injured were being withheld in accordance with privacy regulations, the news release said.

The patrol said one man has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and exceeding a safe speed.

Charlotte Area Camp LeJeune
Associated Press
