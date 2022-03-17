© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Area

Cornelius's Smithville awarded COVID relief money to buy land

WFAE | By Lisa Worf
Published March 17, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT
Houses on South Hill Street in the Smithville neighborhood of Cornelius.
David Boraks
/
WFAE

A Cornelius community group working to fend off gentrification in the historically-black neighborhood of Smithville will receive $3 million in COVID-19 relief funds. It was among nearly $60 million from the American Rescue Plan Act Mecklenburg County Commissioners approved this week.

Willie Jones with the Smithville Community Coalition says the money will be a good start to buying up vacant and blighted properties. Along with startup grants, he says the group is well-positioned.

"Those things combined give us an extremely healthy, optimistic outlook toward completing this revitalization."

That involves buying 40 parcels of land and creating nearly 200 affordable rentals and homes to buy. It also includes helping seniors stay in their homes and modernizing streets and sewers.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Charlotte Area
Lisa Worf
Lisa Worf traded the Midwest for Charlotte in 2006 to take a job at WFAE. She worked with public TV in Detroit and taught English in Austria before making her way to radio. Lisa graduated from University of Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in English.
See stories by Lisa Worf