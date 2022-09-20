© 2022 WFAE
Gas leak causes shutdown in Cornelius

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 20, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT
cornelius_police.jpg

Around 2 p.m. today, Cornelius law enforcement reported a major gas leak near West Catawba Avenue and Westmoreland Road. These roads are currently closed down and law enforcement is directing traffic to alternate routes. Via a mobile alert, the Cornelius Fire Department advised those within a half mile of 8430 Westmoreland Road to avoid the area and shelter in place.

WFAE’s David Boraks noted in the tweet that many people in the area have reported the leak has sounds similar to a jet engine.

At this time there are no known injuries.

This is a developing story.

