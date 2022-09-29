© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte-area schools announce closures in anticipation of Hurricane Ian's remnants

WFAE | By Layna Hong
Published September 29, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT
cms buses.jpg
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
/
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Charlotte-area schools have announced their operation plans for Friday, Sept. 30 in anticipation of Hurricane Ian's remnants moving across the region.

Sept. 30 will be a remote learning day for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Iredell-Statesville Schools students.

Cabarrus County Schools will be closed on Sept. 30, with all athletic and extra-curricular activities canceled. There will be no makeup day for Cabarrus County students.

As of Thursday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. Gaston County Schools have not announced its plans.

Union County Schools is currently on its Fall Intercession, which means no school for students. Other plans have not been announced. The county declared a state of emergency in a Thursday press release.

Earlier this week, CMS, Gaston County and I-SS had all announced that Friday varsity and junior varsity football games would be rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Currently a tropical storm, Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in South Carolina. Charlotte-area residents should prepare for heavy rainfall, flash flooding and other inclement weather conditions from Friday night to Saturday morning.

North Carolina is in a state of emergency and a tropical storm warning has been announced for Charlotte.

For more information on severe weather, head over to www.weather.gov for the latest updates in your area.

Layna Hong
Layna Hong is a digital producer at WFAE. She is a graduate from UNC Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media, where she concentrated in graphic design and reporting.
