© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Area

Judge considers whether lawsuit stemming from June 2020 protest should be a class action

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published November 4, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT
body_cam_marching_june_2_cmpd.jpg
CMPD
Police body camera footage shows protesters marching in uptown Charlotte on June 2 just before officers used tear gas.

A judge heard arguments Friday about whether a civil suit filed on behalf of protesters against the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department should move forward as a class action lawsuit. Plaintiffs say they were trapped by police in June 2020 during a protest in uptown.

Judge Robert Ervin said he needs more time to decide whether the lawsuit can move forward as a class action. Ervin said the timetable for that decision would be “sooner than later.”

Lawyers representing protesters say people were trapped when CMPD blocked protesters and used tear gas, leaving no way to escape — a tactic known as “kettling.” This was one of many protests that took place in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.

So far, some 44 people have signed on as plaintiffs, lawyers say. But they believe 300-400 plaintiffs could potentially be involved, making a class action the most efficient way to move forward. Lauren Newton, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs, said the alternative would be trying potentially hundreds of cases individually, which would be an issue with timing due to the statute of limitations.

"The statute of limitations in North Carolina for most of these claims is three years. That would be June 2, 2023; that’s why we raise it as a concern," Newton said.

Lawyers representing CMPD argued because the claims of injuries ranged in severity, each case needs to be tried individually. CMPD declined to comment for this story.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Charlotte Area CMPD
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia
Related Content