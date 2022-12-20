© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care over capacity, stops accepting dog drop-offs

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published December 20, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST
Dog held Charlotte Animal Care & Control shelter
Sam Carnes
/
Queens University News Service

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control has a full house at its dog kennels. Due to a "massive lack of space issue and capacity for care," as of Tuesday animal control won't accept new dogs surrendered by their owners.

Animal care has been warning about its kennels being near or at capacity for more than a year. During that time, the shelter has been dealing with an overabundance of stray and owner-surrendered dogs in Charlotte.

At this time, the center has 208 dogs at the shelter. Staff is dealing with "debilitating euthanasia decisions" to put down dogs due to lack of space, a spokesperson said.

canine.png
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control

“We simply do not have room for them, said Josh Fisher, director of Animal Care & Control.

While there have been some recent adoptions, Communications and Outreach Manager Melissa Knicely says they're not keeping pace with the inflow of animals.

“On a day that we are happy to have 20 dog adoptions/fosters going out the door, at the same time we have 15 strays/owner surrenders coming in and sadly we see no light at the end of this very long tunnel,” Knicely said in a statement.

If you’ve lost your pet in the Charlotte area and it's picked up by the AC&C, at the minimum the kennel will have to be held for a minimum of 72 hours.

“ACC officers are doing everything they can to get lost pets’ home in the community before bringing them into the shelter, but between lost dogs that we are unable to find an owner, long-term case dogs, and dogs that pose a public safety risk to our community, our kennels are at capacity.”

Officers also recommend that if you are a pet owner be sure to have them microchipped and have their information updated in the local database.

