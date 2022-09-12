The crisis surrounding veterinarians and animal health care

There is a crisis surrounding the animal care industry.

Animal shelters across the country are at a breaking point, and Mecklenburg County is no different. CMPD Animal Services says it is at capacity and in need of help from the community.

Veterinarians themselves are facing an industry strain, too. Much like the rest of the medical field, vets are experiencing high demand, staff shortages and compassion fatigue.

But the issue extends beyond burnout. According to the CDC, veterinarians have a higher risk of suicide. That’s especially true among female vets.

Next time on Charlotte Talks, guest host Sarah Delia is joined by a panel of veterinarians to discuss these issues, the overall state of their industry and what’s being done to make a change.

GUESTS:

Dr. Joshua Fisher, director of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control Division

Dr. Melanie Goble, founding member of Not One More Vet, now retired

Dr. Lauren Hendren, lead veterinarian with Commonwealth Animal Hospital