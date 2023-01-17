Charlotte man dies in excavator accident at construction site, police say

A Charlotte man died Monday after an accident at a construction site in Belmont, just west of the city, police said.

The Belmont Police Department responded to the site shortly after 3:30 p.m. at 516 Nixon Road, where a new subdivision is under construction.

Police arrived to find Mario Zambrano dead. BPD said Zambrano was involved in an accident with an excavator.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Harris at 704-825-3792.

It’s the second fatal accident at a Charlotte-area construction site this month. On New Year's Day, three workers died in Dilworth when a construction lift collapsed.