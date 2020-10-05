-
A construction company whose employee died after falling out of an elevator has been cited for safety violations.WBTV-TV reports that the North Carolina…
-
Local construction workers and labor advocates were at the Charlotte City Council Monday night seeking better working conditions. They want the council to…
-
Since a spill polluted the Dan River early last year, coal ash has become an environmental head ache for Duke Energy. But while Duke, state regulators,…
-
North Carolina has taken measures since the 1970s to control the top water contaminant in the state, the dirt that pours into rivers and lakes from human…
-
Starting midnight Tuesday, you'll be able to drive over a new bridge in east Charlotte.It's on Conference Drive and it's part of a $51 million project to…
-
UNC Charlotte has been on something of a building spree for several years now. That trend will continue with the approval of some renovations and another…
-
Major construction of bridges and tracks for the blue line light rail extension will begin in the next few months. And with that, be ready to spend more…
-
If you've ever visited the Concord Mills mall, you've probably had to sit in traffic for at least a few minutes. That's because Exit 49 off I-85 is the…
-
Uptown Charlotte could look a lot different in five years—not the skyline, the streets. Several one-way streets will become two-way streets under the…
-
Charlotte Mecklenburg School officials are gearing up for a bond referendum this fall. They laid out a plan Tuesday night to build several new schools…