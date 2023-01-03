Latino families mourn after Charlotte construction site deaths

Charlotte police confirmed on Tuesday that three Latino men, ages 26, 43 and 54, were killed Monday in a construction accident at an apartment tower on East Morehead Street.

Fundraising campaigns sought to cover funeral expenses for two of the men: Gilberto Mónico Fernández from Veracruz, Mexico and José Canaca Bonilla from Honduras.

Mónico Fernández was a dedicated father who worked for more than two decades in the construction industry, according to his sister-in-law Maria Alcantara. She said he had hoped to leave construction soon and begin selling food.

He was one of three workers who fell to their deaths at the 16-story Hanover East Morehead apartments site in Dilworth. Alcantara is now raising money on GoFundMe to pay for her brother-in-law’s funeral.

David Boraks / WFAE Rescue workers at the scene of a deadly scaffolding collapse in Dilworth.

The mother of 26-year-old José Canaca Bonilla of Honduras launched a second GoFundMe. She said her son was hard-working and a believer in God.

In a social media video, published by a worker after the accident, a man can be heard crying at the scene. Another comments in Spanish that workers never know if they’ll make it back home after their shifts, and he questions the safety of the site’s scaffolding.

Two other Latino men, ages 36 and 49, suffered minor injuries, according to police, and were treated by Atrium Health. Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is investigating the collapse, did not respond to requests for more information.

Falls are a leading cause of workplace deaths in the construction sector, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. They accounted for nearly a third of North Carolina’s 41 construction worker deaths in 2021.

Latinos also make up a disproportionate number of the state’s overall workplace fatalities. As of 2020, Latinos accounted for just over 11 percent of North Carolina’s labor force but 16 percent of workplace deaths. In 2021, they represented 18 percent of fatalities.

The Charlotte-Metrolina Labor Council said in a press release that the accident was a reminder of how dangerous construction work can be and called for the highest level of safety standards in workplaces.