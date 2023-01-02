© 2023 WFAE
Three killed in Dilworth construction site scaffolding collapse

WFAE | By Ely Portillo,
David Boraks
Published January 2, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST
A Charlotte Fire Department truck at the site of a scaffolding collapse that killed three.

Three people were killed Monday morning when scaffolding collapsed at a Dilworth construction site, emergency responders said.

The collapse happened shortly after 9 a.m. at the construction site in the 700 block of East Morehead Street. The Charlotte Fire Department and Medic, the county's emergency medical services agency, said two other patients were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and were expected to recover.

Monday is a federal holiday for New Year's Day, but the site appeared to be active, with pictures from the scene showing workers in reflective construction vests. Emergency crews were still working to secure the scene by late Monday morning, and established a family reunification site at Morehead and Euclid Avenue for relatives to connect with workers.

The names of those killed were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Ely Portillo
David Boraks
