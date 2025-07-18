North Carolina construction projects at risk amid lack of contractors

Construction projects in North Carolina could significantly slow down because contractors can't find enough workers to meet demand in the midst of the ongoing federal immigration crackdown. That’s according to commercial builders and construction industry advocates who are joining a national push for an easier, faster pathway for immigrant workers.

Nearly one-third of the construction workforce in the state was born in another country, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Builders say even workers who have legal status are worried about being swept up in a federal immigration raid, which is threatening progress on jobsites.