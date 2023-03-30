Crescent Communities officially breaks ground on the River District

One of the biggest Charlotte developments to start in decades had its groundbreaking on Wednesday.

Developer Crescent Communities kicked off the development — which has been planned for nearly seven years — with a ceremony for the River District, between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and the Catawba River. The new community will be one of the largest planned communities in Charlotte.

The River District / Crescent Communities

For size comparison, the new River District will be roughly the size of Ballantyne.

The River District sits on nearly 1,400 acres of land and is expected to include:



8 million square feet of office space,

2,300 single-family homes

2,350 multi-family homes.

There are also plans to build shops, schools, hotels and parks in the location.

Crescent plans for the River District to be a miniature city within Charlotte.

You can learn more about the project at the https://www.theriverdistrict.com