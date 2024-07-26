One person injured after tractor trailer catches fire on I-77

One person was injured after a tractor trailer caught fire in north Charlotte early Friday morning on I-77.

In a statement, the Charlotte Fire Department said the truck caught fire sometime around 12:57 a.m. on I-77 southbound just south of the W.T. Harris Boulevard exit.

When firefighters arrived, the driver had already left the vehicle and was not hurt, the fire department said.

According to MEDIC, one person was transported to Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center with minor injuries. No other details about the person were made available.

Firefighters sprayed the truck with water, producing huge plumes of smoke over the highway. The fire was controlled with seven minutes, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire is unclear.