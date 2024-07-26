© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

One person injured after tractor trailer catches fire on I-77

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published July 26, 2024 at 2:24 PM EDT

One person was injured after a tractor trailer caught fire in north Charlotte early Friday morning on I-77.

In a statement, the Charlotte Fire Department said the truck caught fire sometime around 12:57 a.m. on I-77 southbound just south of the W.T. Harris Boulevard exit.

When firefighters arrived, the driver had already left the vehicle and was not hurt, the fire department said.

According to MEDIC, one person was transported to Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center with minor injuries. No other details about the person were made available.

Firefighters sprayed the truck with water, producing huge plumes of smoke over the highway. The fire was controlled with seven minutes, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire is unclear.
Tags
Charlotte Area Charlotte Fire DepartmentI-77
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
See stories by Nick de la Canal