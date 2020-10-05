-
The contractor building the I-77 toll lanes north of Charlotte has completed work on the second of three sections, and is finishing work on the third.
-
State transportation officials say they need more time to plan how to convert highway shoulders into extra lanes at rush-hour on I-77 in north Mecklenburg…
-
Toll lanes have been under construction for nearly four years on I-77 from Charlotte to the Lake Norman area. Over the weekend, the northern 15 miles of…
-
Population has boomed in the Lake Norman area towns of Davidson, Huntersville and Cornelius. In 1990, the three towns had a total population of about…
-
Local officials are becoming frustrated with the pace of construction on a portion of Interstate 77 in the Charlotte area.
-
Updated Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019A newly constructed ramp from I-277 westbound to I-77 southbound near uptown opened Monday afternoon. The old ramp closed…
-
All lanes on northbound I-77 are now open after the state Department of Transportation closed the highway for most of yesterday to make an emergency…
-
State Transportation Secretary James Trogdon will be in Cornelius Wednesday afternoon to brief the NCDOT's Local Advisory Group on options for modifying…
-
State legislation to fund a possible buyout or changes to the North Carolina Department of Transportation's I-77 toll lane project near Charlotte has…
-
Updated 4:03 p.m.North Carolina lawmakers say they've come up with a way to pay for canceling or modifying NCDOT's contract with a private company…