© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

See Helene's impact from outer space

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published October 2, 2024 at 12:15 PM EDT

The National Weather Service released a photo taken from outer space that shows the aftermath of Hurricane Helene's track of destruction and power outages.

The storm left millions of people without power through Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Charlotte Area
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports