See Helene's impact from outer space
The National Weather Service released a photo taken from outer space that shows the aftermath of Hurricane Helene's track of destruction and power outages.
The storm left millions of people without power through Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
The path from Helene can be seen from space with all of the power outages the day after it ripped through the Southeast.#scwx #ncwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/ku2BgTJky4— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) October 2, 2024