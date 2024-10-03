Western North Carolina schools work to reopen, rebuild with paper rosters, little else

As recovery efforts continue in western North Carolina, state education officials are preparing requests to the North Carolina General Assembly for initial relief to public schools there. State superintendent Catherine Truitt presented the requests at the state board of education Thursday. She said she's been in touch with superintendents out west, but there are still many unknowns.

"These superintendents are, y'all, having to print off rosters of students and call families to see who's still with us, and that is a job that I cannot even begin to imagine, that our school leaders and teachers must do. And so it is with gravity that I present these asks," she said.

Truitt is also making an initial ask of $150 million for repairs at schools that are salvageable.